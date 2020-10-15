Editor:
Oh, for the days of Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford. My parents and I watched the first 1976 debate with anticipation because it was the first televised presidential debate since 1960.
It didn’t matter which candidate you supported, you almost had to admit that they both seemed like gentlemen. When one talked, the other stood and listened thoughtfully and maybe took notes. There was no impatient, audible sighing, head shaking or snide laughter from the opponent. The first Trump-Biden debate reminded me of how much I miss those days.
I think the catalyst for meaner campaigning was the emergence of George H.W. Bush adviser Lee Atwater. He and the Bush team produced the infamous Willie Horton ad about the convicted murderer who raped a woman and stabbed her partner during furlough from prison while Dukakis was governor. Bush won the election.
During the Trump-Biden debate, Biden called Trump a “fool,” a “clown” and told him to “shut up.” Trump questioned Biden’s intelligence and according to fact checkers, lied frequently.
One of these men will be president for the next 4 years. Someone put them in that position.
A disheartening sidebar to this discussion is that negative ads tend to get the best results. Because those ads are aimed at us voters, and since smoke-filled rooms no longer choose our candidates, you could argue that we’re part of the problem.
Jim Newton
Itasca, Ill.