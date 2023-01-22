Editor:
Our family lives in New Jersey. This past Christmas, my 12-year-old boy visited Aspen for skiing. While he was there, he hiked 90 minutes to the top of the Highland Bowl and skied down with his best friend. He is so proud of himself and wrote a poem about this memorable experience. We would like to submit his poem to the Aspen Daily News and hope it could get published.
‘The Grand Bowl’ by Ryan Yan
Beneath the peaks that tower high and grand,
We tread upon the path that winds its way,
With every step, the air grows crisp and bland,
And all around, the beauty on display.
The trail we hike is steep, but oh so fair,
With rocky cliffs that rise up to the sky,
And as we climb, we catch a glimpse of where
The bowl awaits, up high, where eagles fly.
We reach the top, and breathe in deep the air,
With hearts so full and spirits lifted high,
We stand in awe of all that’s grand and fair,
And wonder at the beauty of the sky.
And as we ski back down, we feel alive,
With memories that will forever thrive.
Rui Zhuo
Princeton, New Jersey