Note: The following letter was written in response to Ali Margo’s column “Don’t stick it to me: my thoughts on Ozempic,” which was published May 15 in the Aspen Daily News.
Editor:
Ali Margo, I understand why you do not want to use Ozempic (semaglutide): You are not overweight thus it is not intended for you.
My patients who use Ozempic are overweight or obese. Obesity is not only the number one cause of a shorter life expectancy, obesity leads to a higher risk of diabetes, hypertension, cancer and joint replacement. Semaglutide was invented for type two diabetes so it lowers blood sugar, which offers many health benefits. Semaglutide is FDA approved for weight loss so it is indeed "intended for a serious disease": obesity.
My patients pay $490 for a three-month supply of semaglutide, which equals $38 a week. There are few restaurants where we can sit down for lunch for less than $38 after tax and a tip.
Dr. Kenton T. Bruice
Aspen