Editor:
I am writing out of concern for my mother and all seniors who suffer from dementia and are living in Colorado facilities.
Mother’s grounding to reality stopped four months ago when her senior facility in Denver was closed to family member visits. June 26, my mother’s facility specified two days per week open for reserved 30-minute visits on the patio.
My mother is dying from isolation. She does not recognize me with a mask on. She does not understand what COVID is. She cannot understand me on the phone, does not understand Skype. Now she is often left in bed for the day.
Because of restrictions, I am unable to advocate for her. Is she wearing someone else’s glasses? Are her hearing aids in? Was she gotten out of bed today? Out of her excrement? Are her support hose on? Did she eat? What did she eat? Did she get a shower? Is someone helping her brush the few teeth she has left? Are her clothes clean? Are all the things her savings are paying for getting done? Does anyone hold her hand? Ever? Does anyone try to explain what is going on — why I can’t take her for a ride? Why I can’t hug her? Why I can’t eat pizza with her?
Seeing a family face and hugging is a life line to memory-challenged elders. Sometimes it is the only reason to live, literally. The laws are not prolonging life for the mentally disabled, they are a death sentence.
Nancy Crenshaw
Glenwood Springs