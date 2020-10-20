Man, I am high. High and dry. John Lennon was just sitting, watching the wheels go ‘round and ‘round, and I’m just sitting here listening to the wind whistle as smoke billows out of the forest, which is framed in my window.
Some nice folks like to check in and tell me to “stay safe.” But nowhere is safe in Colorado right now. Even if you are not in the path of the inferno, you can still be forced to breathe the smoke and see the haze. And a quick look around shows that the potential for more of the same is everywhere.
Dealing with individual incidents is fine, and I appreciate our first responders as much as anyone. But years of mismanagement, inaction, apathy and drought have turned this place into a tinderbox.
Yesterday, I took a nice walk with my dog in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests. The path I wandered was blocked in many places by recently fallen beetle-kill pines. When we approached a thicket of trees, they creaked and moaned in the gusty wind, ready to snap and add to the pile of fallen deadwood 12 feet tall and growing. I’ve never seen a rake that could clear that mess. Turning around, I saw smoke rising near the Rocky Mountain National Park.
This is what is fueling Colorado's wildfire: deep, impenetrable, stacked deadfall that is as dry as wood can be. This situation is caused by climate change — leading to epic drought, higher-elevation infestations and incessant winds.
Most of our fires have been “human caused.” When there is no lightning or something like a coal seam cooking, we start our own fires. The most recent fire near me, dubbed the Troublesome Fire, was noticed the day after we had 104 mph winds on Berthoud Pass, followed by a day of 50 mph wind gusts.
A firefighter friend said the blaze was likely caused by hunters and, surprisingly, they may not even know it. He explained that when you have a fire on the ground, even if you put it all the way out, it can leave embers smoldering underground — leading roots to slowly burn, only to spark up again later in another spot, especially in high wind. Who knew?
The Lake Christine Fire in July of 2018 was lit by locals blasting illegal tracer rounds into the dry woods. The recent fire in Glenwood Canyon was human caused. Foreign terrorists? Never mind, we got this.
As of this writing, the Cameron Peak Fire has torched more than 203,000 acres and is the largest in the state’s recorded history. It’s been rolling since August. Little tiny airplanes and toy choppers with thimbles of water appear helpless against such a monster. The best authorities can hope for is to protect life and structures in certain areas while the forest fires burn themselves out.
This has been one hell of a year for mankind. People are still arguing about climate change while the world is burning down around us. Mother Nature is justifiably pissed off and has responded to our callous treatment with plague and fire. You can't have an economy without ecology.
America First? Try Nature First.
Local response has been tepid. Some of the higher-educated Colorado communities have acknowledged the problem — some even declaring a “climate emergency” or creating a “Canary Initiative ” — but not much has been done to really deal with it. Growth into the woods continues, and the bottom line is apparently way more important than substantive change.
Cars and trucks are still idling outside local houses, banks, liquor stores and grocery stores. You can still get a truck with a tailpipe bigger than your head and spew poison on your fellow citizens in anger. Freedom!
We can shoot our guns into the woods (or each other) and be careless with our campfires.
As a species, we have a problem managing all this freedom. Because our actions have consequences besides the immediate and obvious. “Human race” is the perfect name for us, as we race to rid the world of humans.
Steve Skinner remains cautiously pessimistic. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.