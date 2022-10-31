Editor:
There are no boundaries, no city or county “limits” when it comes to wildfire, wildlife or weather. The same goes when it comes to preserving and maintaining open space, especially here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Without the cooperative funding effort between the Pitkin County Open Space and the city of Aspen Open Space departments our community and our valley would not have been able to conserve and protect the many places so unique, so special, and so valued not only to those of us who live here but also to our visitors and guests.
The need to continue to fund the city of Aspen’s parks and open space program is of great importance. Yes, many key acquisitions have been made but there are more out there just waiting to be made. Even more is that all acquisitions need to be maintained in perpetuity — thus the need for Aspen voters to vote yes on 2B!
Patti Clapper
Aspen