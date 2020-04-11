Editor:
So nice that all the “involved parties” managing/owning the winter housing at Burlingame and Marolt will allow the current winter renters to stay in the housing for the month of May. First of all, the state/county governments have requested people to shelter in place and most importantly, these tenants don’t have work, so how does the city of Aspen expect them to pay rent? Come on, guys, our resort would not function without these seasonal workers, so consider cutting them a break, and stop acting like a greedy landlord, when many building owners are supporting tenants during this unprecedented pandemic.
John Wilcox
Aspen