Editor:
Incredible as it may seem, there’s a segment of our society that puts gun ownership over the safety of their children, just as they value short-term profits more than the climate those same kids will have to endure. These misplaced priorities are frequently common among the same people.
“I’ll protect my own child,” say the buckaroos. “That’s why I need a gun.”
FBI statistics reveal that’s not the way it works. A gun owner is much more likely to shoot their own progeny than a bad guy who threatens them.
Once again, the Uvalde, Texas horror has inspired a lot of hand-wringing and, to date, no action. “What can we do? What can we do?” There’s lots we can do: a ban on assault weapon sales, an Australian-style buy back of already purchased automatic and semiautomatic firearms, background checks, red flag laws, registering guns and licensing gun owners like we do for automobiles, and, the Republicans’ favorite, improved mental health care services. Why don’t we take a Joe Manchin-like “all of the above” approach and enact all of this?
What we lack are politicians with the will to stand up for these common-sense measures and it’s not just the Republicans. The Republicans like the campaign dollars rolling in from the gun lobby and they don’t want to alienate the above-mentioned segment of their base that worships their guns. The Democrats, though they have the majority in both houses of the legislature, won’t do away with the filibuster so they can get some meaningful legislation passed.
We can’t seem to get away from minority rule in this country. Some 80% of Americans support good sense gun restrictions and that same percentage of gun owners would like to see background checks. We need to contact our legislators and demand they move on bills that will protect our children and reflect the wishes of the vast majority of their electorate.
They say it’s an election year so there’s no way any rock-the-boat laws will be passed. How can that be? Shouldn’t our elected officials be more interested than ever in what their constituents want?
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale