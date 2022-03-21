Editor:
Leona Helmsley has returned to life and lives in Aspen. A few readers may recall that Helmsley once told her maid, “only the little people pay taxes.”
In Aspen, apparently the “little people” should not own cars according to her clone’s editorial in The Aspen Times. After all, the cars contribute to global warming. A commentary published in the Times on Sunday by the Helmsley-clone condemned the designers of the Lumberyard affordable housing project for including parking for 1.4 cars per unit.
Helmsley’s clone extols the connection with nature in the community. Unsaid, but implied, is the suggestion that “the little people” can walk or take public transportation. This will mean that the residents of the Lumberyard will need to walk or take public transportation to the stores in Aspen to buy groceries and necessities, assuming that Mark Hunt has not forced the closure of the facilities that serve the “little people.”
Otherwise, the “little people” will be forced to take RFTA downvalley to shop at more reasonably priced markets. The clone likely believes “little people” have plenty of time on their hands.
Helmsley’s clone fails to note that the real damage to Aspen’s environment and the global commons come from the “other people” living in Aspen who drive large SUVs and fly on private jets. The Crown Family, owners of SkiCo, produces Gulfstream Aircraft, a favorite among the “other people” and a major contributor to global warming.
Philip Verleger
Denver