Editor:
The filibuster, otherwise known as an extended debate, is a check against the madness of the crowd, kind of like the Electoral College is. Remove either of these and the popular thinking without the consequences becomes elected.
Now, well-meaning as Amy Goodwin is, in her column, she is a proponent of eliminating the filibuster and details why ... for the bad. She should be challenged for giving examples where the filibuster changed minds. Didn’t that happen in the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington?”
The only take away from her advocacy of all this crazy voting legislation and piling debt on our great, great grandchildren is the filibuster ... not that other things in the bill are benign if not good. She offers no alternative to balanced debate. One hears the sound of one hand clapping.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction