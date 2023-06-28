Editor:
Aspen Daily News staff writer, Scott Condon, reports that “Pitkin County voters aren’t overly impressed with the direction that the county . . . is moving.” Yet, every now and then, nongovernmental joy surges our way. Like what?
Flashback
In 2002, Mawa McQueen bestowed gifts on Aspen: namely, her talent, effervescence and culinary magic. Our celebrity chef might have settled in some generic, possibly more profitable, metropolis. But she chose not to. After opening three restaurants, earning a semifinalist nomination for the 2022 James Beard award as “Best Chef” in the mountain region, and writing a cookbook, she embarked on the Herculean task of securing space in Aspen’s core. In a locale where rents can rival the value of the jewels in the Topkapi Palace Museum and numerous rich out-of-state proprietors are already amped-up, the coveted former Starbucks’ space seemed like a pipe dream.
Deus ex machina! Tony Mazza, partner at M&W Properties, interceded to offer Mawa an affordable opportunity. He could have kowtowed to some corporate czar, who lacked roots in or a commitment to Aspen, and he could have pocketed more copious greenbacks. But he chose not to.
Flashforward
I am now outside The Crepe Shack where I take in a festivity of synesthesia and polyphony under Aspen’s blueberry sky. No, I have neither ingested a fist full of gummies, guzzled a high-test margarita, nor succumbed to thin air. Quite sober and alert, I watch a toddler in a peach romper sparkling wet from the fountain giggling as she lets crepe juices cascade down her chin. A tween is jumping up and down while her abuelo gingerly serves her a crepe of dreams. Like the visuals, the vocals converge in a celebratory tapestry: “Don’t tell mommy I am giving you dessert instead of lunch.” “Wow, a vegan crepe. Beyond cool!” “Oops, I chomped on avocado, and I actually like it.” “Yes, real men eat crepes?” “Let’s keep splurging.” “Bizarre, the folks working inside are fun — no attitude.”
From this visual-audible gestalt, I glean a message, which boils down to an unremarkable proposition: when you choose to deliver even a dollop of joy, it just spreads and spreads like Mawa’s whipped French butter on warm fresh bread. We might call this “entrepreneurial wisdom.” But perhaps we should choose to coin it “The Mawa-Mazza Effect.”
Dr. Amy D. Ronner
Aspen