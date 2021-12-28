Editor:
The current America First crowd looks more like a Me First group to me. Nothing exposes their selfishness more than the pandemic we’ve been trudging through for two years now and costing us 5.39 million lives.
This should all be behind us by now and it would be if it weren’t for the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers who refuse to protect themselves and others with these simple measures for totally self-centered reasons. “Nobody’s gonna tell me what to do,” they say, “That’s a violation of my constitutional freedoms.”
This is an absurd assertion. There’s nothing in the Constitution that says the government can’t take steps to protect the citizenry. Children entering public school are required to have vaccines for a plethora of diseases and traffic laws make us wear seat belts for our own protection.
Now we have the omicron variant which spreads like wildfire, but doesn’t appear to be as serious as the delta strain and current vaccines are effective in keeping breakthrough infections from requiring hospitalization. We have this to deal with because the increasingly nationalist wealthy nations hoarded the vaccines and didn’t adequately share them with more marginalized regions in the world like Africa, where the omicron variant was first discovered.
If we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it should be that we're living in a rapidly shrinking world. When a virus pops up in China, India or Africa, it’s going to get here eventually. And if we don’t stamp it out quickly, no matter where it is, it’s going to mutate into something more virulent, transmissible and immune to vaccines.
All this bodes poorly for the future of mankind. When the coming climate catastrophe hits, we’re going to need to band together like the Greatest Generation did in World War II. It doesn’t appear we’ll be up to it.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale