The Meadows annexation and applications, in Glenwood Springs — so confusing. Approvals, applications and for which plan and how many? The current project now being built, 300 units and 15 units deed-restricted. Wow, that many! Of course, if the project came in today for approval, 20% or 60 units would be deed-restricted. So who can afford the 285 units? I guess they are affordable if they are rented.
I've been pondering the deed-restricted units. What if the tenant makes more money after qualifying for the unit? It’s a conundrum. As to Habitat for Humanity’s project in the Cowdin neighborhood, at 8th and Midland, and issues with parking and the busy intersection — this is not a good place for residences.
Here's an idea. Give Habitat the newly-acquired half-acre of land by Glenwood Ditch. Do we really need the whole half-acre for debris flow? By giving it to Habitat they would be managing the land and taking it out of Parks and Recreation’s hands (they are “already stretched thin") and it looks like there is more space for residences and parking. It would be a win-win solution.
The traffic in Glenwood Springs is awful. When do we say "stop" to more development?
BTW, the Safeway spot needs to be another grocery store.
Kendall Christianson
Glenwood Springs