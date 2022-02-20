All things considered, it was a rout. The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in 1964 to stop angry plaintiffs from suing media organizations just because some minor glitch in the story miffed them.
The argument over libel law in the U.S. quieted down for a long time. But it didn’t end. Backers of ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin hoped her lawsuit against the New York Times would revive it. But the case crashed last week barely after takeoff. It raised a new question of whether and when a now right-leaning Supreme Court bench might take a whack at the press if given the chance.
The Constitution doesn’t speak to the libel issue. But libel has become part of the “free press” argument. In cases where the Constitution is silent, it falls to later courts to write rules that juries can depend on.
This story is about an argument over the words “actual malice.”
Sarah Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate (2008), sued the Times over a 2011 editorial linking her to gun violence, which erupted with the shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords, Republican congresswoman from Arizona. The episode left six others dead.
The piece suggested a political action committee linked to Palin had sent out Arizona maps with crosshairs printed over several gun-control backers, one of which was Giffords.
The Times, investigating itself, quickly agreed. The opinion piece was wrong to suggest a connection, the Times agreed.
The legal question was whether the paper was guilty of “actual malice” in running the editorial.
“Actual malice,” came off the pen of Justice William Brennan, who wrote the 1964 decision known as New York Times vs. Sullivan. A writer runs up against it when he or she writes something he or she knows is wrong, or in “reckless disregard” of whether it’s true.
In the 1960s, lawsuits were sprouting, particularly against Southern papers writing about civil rights uprisings. The justices needed some standard that would quiet the flood of suits, threatening the “free press.”
They made it more difficult to sue by requiring that complainers be public officials, public figures, or that the material is a matter of public concern.
Private citizens had it easier. They could win libel suits by proving the writing was false and that they’d been injured. The new standard made it harder for “public” figures to prevail.
Many scoffed at the Palin suit, sensing not a whiff of “actual malice.” In a strange twist, Judge Jed Rakoff agreed. He didn’t even wait for the nine-member jury’s ruling, instead dismissing the case. If the jury didn’t agree, the case might get resolved on appeal. But the jury sided with the judge (three of nine jurors said they’d heard news reports about Rakoff’s ruling). The judge ruled based on established law; the jury on facts of the case.
The Times had been upfront in its defense. It admitted to mistakes in the editorial but said they’d been identified and retracted immediately.
Statements of opinion have always been considered libel-proof, but not if incorporated as fact by another. Junk words get their start easily. In the 1980s, a football coach was sued because he complained his deal to draft a quarterback was wrecked by a “sleazebag” agent who “slimed his way up from the bayou.” The judge detonated the case, wondering where the joys of sports-writing had gone.
Libel is still open to question.
For example, what happens if a newspaper prints a letter to the editor containing a mistaken allegation? The letter is a statement of opinion, but the nugget masquerading as fact may still put the letter on thin ice.
The question of dirty facts swimming in a sea of opinion is only getting worse with the spread of podcasts and misinformation.
But consider your anger if a media outlet gets it wrong, mispronouncing or misspelling your name. Or if you’re the writer sorry about an honest mistake over which only a lawyer was paid to get bothered.
Ms. Palin’s lawyer reacted by complimenting her for daring to take on the New York Times. What she really wanted was a rewrite of the words “actual malice.”
