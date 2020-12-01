In Mid-November, I went into the Utah desert in search of sun, stars and ancient history. I found all three and upon my return the internet was buzzing with the discovery of a steel monolith. The object was found not too far from where I'd just been lurking. I went online and planted the seed that I had planted the mysterious metal.
Once discovered, the monolith was swarmed by humans. Humans, humans, humans. As soon as the steel sensation was discovered rising from the red dirt, prompting speculation of aliens or filmmakers, it was an attraction. Then, suddenly, it was whisked away. Vanished.
The monolith is uprooted. Good thing. It would not have taken long for visiting humans to trample adjacent cryptobiotic soils, defecate nearby, shoot it, paint it with graffiti, decorate it and take pictures of people doing saucy things in, on and around it. Humans. We gotta leave our mark.
In Gray Canyon along the Green River near the town of Green River, Utah, there are many native North American petroglyph panels. I found some near the trailhead of the Nefertiti trail at the end of a long, hard, bumpy road north of town.
This particular Fremont and Ancestral Puebloan rock art provides a glimpse into the culture and environment of time dating back to around 450 A.D. The panels show bighorn sheep and what appear to be plump elk or very large deer. There are other animals that look like brontosaurs but that can’t be right. There are triangle-shaped humanoids with bulky bodies and tiny heads with protruding antennas or crowns that don’t look like anyone I’ve ever seen.
Some of the Nefertiti rock art is intricate. Breathtaking. Like all other rock art in the region it is riddled with bullet holes and childish scratchings of recent settlers not satisfied with just looking back into the ancient lens of tangible history. They have to change it.
Petroglyphs are rock art that is pecked and etched into the rock using handmade rock tools. Pictographs are rock art that is painted onto the surface. I’ve often wondered if some of the petroglyph panels were once painted as well as pecked. Maybe the paint washed away. There is still a lot of mystery surrounding the meaning of rock art, so speculation and wonder are allowed.
I went up near Goblin Valley and visited a pictograph panel that was well sheltered on a high wall in a natural amphitheater. The sound from my voice echoed right back (modern history) while the images of otherworldly anthropomorphic figures reflected the visions of real people who scratched out a life in this exotic place (ancient history). Perspective.
I feel a bit of awe and reverence when I stand in front of ancient art. These artists had to make all their own implements, find the appropriate canvas and then spend countless hours perched on a cliff, tapping away or painting using natural dyes and colorations made from the materials on hand.
There are still discoveries being made. A nearly eight-mile stretch of prehistoric rock art was discovered last year in a remote location in the Amazonian rainforest in Colombia. The panels feature 10s of thousands of images. Some of the art is estimated to be up to 12,500 years old and will take years to document. Photographs show handprints that are remarkably similar to ones I’ve seen along the San Juan River in Utah.
Ochre, known as the world’s first red paint, was used to make many of the images in the Amazon and in much of the painted rock art found in the American West. Human use of the paint dates back to sites that are 300,000 years old, close to when Homo sapiens emerged from the swamp of life.
One of the reasons the Amazonian panels lay undiscovered by modern man for so long is because the site is extremely remote and currently inhabited by caimans and deadly bushmaster snakes. You have to really want to visit.
Researchers are dating the newly-discovered ochre paintings partly on what the panels depict. The imagery shows hallucinogenic plants and trees and animals which are no longer found in the rainforest. Some of the panels are so far up that drones are being used to document the art.
This is the closest we get to a written history of times in places before written words. Most of the best remaining rock art specimens are outside of people's reach and remote enough that only the most determined cowboys will go there with a rifle.
The monolith? The Utah desert wasn’t remote enough or hidden enough for the piece to endure the ages. Today’s rock-crawling humans would have worn it down to a nub in a very short time.
Amazingly, before the monolith was wrecked, it was silently removed from the Utah desert. On Nov. 26, an “identical” monolith was apparently found in Romania on an ancient archaeological site facing what locals call “Holy Mountain.” Holy sh#t! I hope that’s not fake news.
I’ve seen “Planet of the Apes.” I’m not sure modern man makes anything as enduring as the art of the ancient ones. But the monolith is worth following.
