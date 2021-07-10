Editor:
Having attempted to defend Mr. Emmer (“Equilibrium is the problem,” July 7), I now find myself properly belittled by our august and awarded visiting economics professor (“Aspen must pay its workers more,” July 8). Having studied under a much less regarded professor, I thought I understood the velocity of money. I did look up your excellent graph on your recommended website showing measurements of M2V. If that chart was my EKG, I would assume I’m having a heart attack. I thought I also understood what slows the velocity of money and why some suggest stimulus should be focused on people that will spend the money rather than save it. The graph also shows how stimulus money pushes against increasing pressure, like a dad trying to blow up a kid’s water toy. Yes. What I have seen, as a lowly worker be here for 30-plus years is comparatively simple. The “move downvalley.” The situation where the workers were moved down valley by the millionaires who were then moved by the billionaires and who will soon be moved out by the trillionaires.
We mere travaillants have observed extraordinary increases in property prices, taxes, rents, medical service costs and transportation (RFTA excluded). All the while the government reported low inflation. Wages are going to rise, prices for services will rise, customers will be winnowed and businesses will close. That is the way the pendulum swings at present. Will this be exacerbated by government intervention? We mere locals are not supposed to ask.
Richard Winn
Carbondale