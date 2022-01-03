Editor:
At Habitat for Humanity of the Roaring Fork Valley, we are thankful for all of you throughout our communities who have continued to support our mission in this year of challenges. During a time when the need for affordable housing has never been greater, together, we have rolled up our sleeves and gotten to work. In 2021, we completed 13 homes at Basalt Vista with four more to be finished early in 2022 for teachers and essential workforce families. Meanwhile, we have also been planning a new Habitat community and will break ground on 20 new homes at Wapiti Commons in Rifle. At the ReStore, our dedicated team welcomed over 16,000 loyal guests and supported the 3,600 donors who contributed gently used goods to repurpose in the community.
None of this success would have been possible without the unwavering support of our communities and we would like to especially thank the Alpine Bank, Bighorn Toyota, City of Rifle, C-Con, Connect One Design, Department of Corrections, Expert Electric, Harrison Painting, Holy Cross Energy, Miles Rippy Excavating, Sunsense Solar, Western Colorado Community Foundation and many others for their support.
As we move into 2022 we remain grateful, committed and know that whatever challenges come, we can face them together to build more new Habitat homes with our partner families. To learn more about our work, donate or to volunteer please visit HabitatRoaringFork.org.
Gail Schwartz
Glenwood Springs