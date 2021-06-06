The ‘new patriotism’
Editor:
“Republicans” don’t dare ever call yourselves the party of law and order again. After voting against forming a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, it is quite clear that your allegiance is to the lying traitorous former president alone and not to your oath to defend the Constitution. Shame on you, you are truly enemies of the people, the Capitol police in particular. Treason is the new patriotism to you I guess. Disgraceful and disgusting.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs