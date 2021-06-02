There remain a few people in the valley who continue to tolerate my presence at invited social functions. Last weekend was one such function in Carbondale. While attending said event, I struck up a conversation with a local real estate agent about the obvious turbulence in the local market, and the information exchange was almost unbelievable.
“The local market has increased 40%,” the agent told me. “In what time frame?” I countered. “The past year.” Now real estate is not my professional wheelhouse, but I do try to pay attention, and it seemed to me that 40% is a lot and while I can tell that prices are increasing, that was more than I was expecting to hear.
Forty percent in a year is the kind of percentage increase in an investment I would imagine one might hope to happen once in a lifetime from one’s hedge fund, sans Bernie Madoff. Last I checked homes are not hedge funds, in economic terms they are not even supposed to be considered investments but rather the purchase of a final good – the economics definition of consumption. But what do I know?
The local broker gave me an example of a house that had just sold only a year after most recently changing hands for 40% more than the prior sale 12 months ago. I could feel my “poker face” — that expression that keeps the other party from understanding how I really feel about what I am being told — failing me.
The single data point highlighting one property’s 40% price escalation over one year serves merely as anecdotal evidence. But it’s powerful evidence in a small market with a limited supply of housing in the best of times offered by someone who knows the subject. Which begs the question, are we entering a period reflecting the “best of times”? I suppose it’s possible to think about such a market as one generating a 40% annual return as representing the best of times, particularly if you are a seller, but then again, maybe not. The layers of impact that such rapid change foment in any foundational element of society – and housing is foundational — are not so easily distilled into categories representing “good” and “bad.”
Questions raced through my mind. Has the Aspen real estate mindset – the idea that local property values can never go down and anything less than double digit annual increases is a bad year — finally begun to spill downvalley in earnest? Never mind, of course, that such thinking was proven factually inaccurate a mere 13 years ago during the Great Recession. In today’s world, 13 years is considered the long run, and as the notable economist John Maynard Keynes was once attributed as saying, in the long run we’re all dead anyway.
Is such a steep trend in home price increases sustainable? One year does not make a trend of course, and when I scan the data at a high level, it seems volatility rather than stability in housing prices has been more the norm nationally, let alone locally, in recent decades. So no, 13 years is not the long run, and I think Keynes might even agree with me on that point.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, median new home prices increased an average of 5.4% annually during the 55-year period between 1963 and 2008 – just before the bottom fell out of the economy. If this average provides an approximation of a long run pricing trend for housing, then without adjusting for inflation, median new home prices should double about every 13 to 14 years. So if new homes in Carbondale were selling for $500,000 in 2008 (which they were and far more), this long-term trend — which is based on national, not local, data — would tell you that in 2021, give or take, it would be reasonable to expect new homes to be selling for around $1 million. That’s 100% in 13 years, not 40% in one year.
How does this long-term trend of 5.4% per year price increases nationally harmonize with the current short-term local spike in housing prices illustrated by the single-year 40% increase data point described above, and all the questions about demand and affordability that it implies? There are lots of ways to slice the data, but it seems to me it begins and ends with the one most obvious influence: COVID-19. As those with the means to leave major cities in droves and seek “greener pastures,” open space and the opportunity to socially and societally distance themselves from the growing complexities of American urban life, they look longingly to places like the Roaring Fork Valley. And the prices go up. At least in the short run.
Which brings me back to the question, is this a good or a bad thing? Maybe it’s both. But it is also rapid and potentially volatile, as opposed to steady change. If you prefer stability and predictability in your daily life, as most of us do, this is probably going to be another difficult year, though hopefully not as difficult as last year. Because now that COVID is — we all hope — subsiding, the next onslaught is upon us with all its far-reaching consequences, which can barely be predicted, let alone planned for. So everybody, hold on.