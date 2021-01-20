The nightmare is over Jan 20, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Rejoice! Our nightmare is over! Trump is gone! We now have a new President! Rejoice, America! Rejoice! Jim MarkalunasAspen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesEviction papers served at Mulcahy homeRestaurant relief effort underwayAspen’s billion-dollar questionNine Carbondale businesses displaced by redevelopmentNewly formed Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance sues county over health board decisionAnticipating drop in demand, airlines scale back Aspen flights in January; ready to adjust as neededLodging sector not reduced to 50% capacity after allNew restaurant alliance sues over decision by health boardLevel red means more restrictionsBOCC condemns Capitol insurrection, Rep. Lauren Boebert Images Latest News Pitkin County’s vaccine allotment in limbo instead of arms Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance pushes to move case forward as soon as this week Council to waive Wheeler tenant rents due to ongoing construction January lagging way behind normal snowfall APD issues warning after 16 unemployment fraud complaints in first half of January ▶ The Aspen Daily Update: Pitkin County Vaccination Program Update Restaurant relief effort underway Colin Wilhelm, Glenwood Springs attorney, looks to challenge Lauren Boebert in 2022