In writing these columns for the Aspen Daily News, I’ve come to understand one thing: I am in no way qualified to tell you what to think, say or do. I have no interest in it. I have no desire to judge or be judged.
So, what I thought I’d do is write a column to myself — a way of sharing how I am attempting to cope with the now, the election and the dumpster fire that is 2020. And who knows? Maybe some of it will resonate with you, can help you. After all, we could all use a friend right now, so this is a gesture of friendship: me reaching out to you, saying, “Hey, we can do it together.”
Read, write, meditate and exercise. Life is a sh-- business sometimes, and in order to keep fighting, we have to drag ourselves out of bed and get to it. These five things allow me to stay in the fight.
1. Read: It doesn’t matter what. It can be a book (preferably a good book) but also a magazine, a newspaper, a journal, anything. Ditch the phone or computer. Use your Kindle or an iPad, if you must. We spend way too much time on our phones, and sometimes all we need to escape is words written on paper that push us out of our world and into another.
2. Write: The task of writing is daunting, but scaring yourself is useful and necessary. Take five minutes and just write down your thoughts — empty your brain, set a timer if you have to and just write. Make it one minute, then two. Stop when your heart is full and your mind is empty.
3. Meditate: No voodoo here. Just breathe, close your eyes, open your eyes, do whatever works. Ten minutes of sitting down and doing absolutely nothing except watching your own thoughts drift in and out can change everything. The world constantly requires something from us. We all need the chance just to be alive, here and now.
4. Exercise: You don’t need to run a marathon for this one to count, but move. Moving our bodies is as natural as breathing. Whatever it is that forces you to move, let it. Get outside, get out of bed and move. Let the oxygen run to your brain and your heartbeat speed up. If you do this, everything else you do for the rest of the day will seem more manageable in comparison.
5. Be a friend: First, to yourself. Don’t sacrifice your own happiness for anyone else’s. No benefit comes from neglecting your own needs, but understand that sometimes what you need is actually a want. The process of letting go is just as necessary as hanging on. Find the balance.
Next, be a friend to those closest to you: let them know you love them. Cook them dinner. Ask them what they need and do it for them — or, at the very least, offer a helping hand.
Then be a friend to strangers. We often underestimate the effect kindness has on strangers. Just because you don’t know someone doesn’t give you the right to be an a--hole. Your kindergarten teacher was right. Practice kindness.
And finally, be a friend to that person you can’t stand and those with whom you disagree. Be virtuous in your actions and face adversity with resolve, but don’t let those who go against you force you to fight against yourself.
Takeaways
1. The world doesn’t determine who you are: You control your thoughts; they don’t control you. Everything you think or feel is an awareness in consciousness. Thoughts are not permanent. This too shall pass. Focus on what you can control and forget the rest.
That is to say, embrace everything that happens. The obstacle is the way. I know right now, things can feel like they’re spinning out of control, and there is nowhere and no one to grab a hold of, but we conquer the world by conquering ourselves.
And if you’re feeling marginalized — like nobody understands you, or simply like you’ve been screwed over — you are not alone. Take comfort; you’re in good company.
“The world breaks everyone, and afterward, some are strong at the broken places,” Ernest Hemingway wrote in “A Farewell to Arms.”
2. Memento mori: We are all going to die. It’s essential to think about this one — don’t overdo it, but remember that this will all end someday. Use that as an opportunity to reflect on what you do, say and think. Empathy is an awareness that we’re all stuck in this together. Our one life, on our one planet, at this one time.
3. Reflect: It’s been a crazy year, one for the history books. Who knows what will come of the election — if we’ll even know who our next president will be, if there will be further unrest in the streets. It’s all a show that we don’t have to watch. There’s a big-good-wild-crazy world out there; enjoy it and keep fighting to be a part of it. The leaves have turned, snow is coming soon, the big, blue, wide-open sky awaits.
The Occasional appears occasionally in this space and showcases different valley voices, including Bobby Moyer, iambobbymoyer@gmail.com