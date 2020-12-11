The snow fell softly. I got on the bus and rode it into town. It was a quiet Monday night, and only strangers existed in the world with me. The cold crept in through every crack. My skin tightened from the wind. I stared at my feet to keep from slipping and dragged my Vans across the freshly-covered street.
I swung open the door, and then the next. Sam sat at the bar and turned to look at me as I entered. He sat with his chair turned toward the TV, a Coors stubby in hand and a smile on his face. I shook off my coat, placed it on the back of a stool and sat down next to him.
“What’s the score?”
“Donks are up by three,” he said.
I forget if it was Jordan or Pat that put a stubby down in front of me; I forget the score of the game; I forget if anyone else was there or what we did the next day. But I remember that night watching the Broncos play, sitting next to Sam at the bar.
The Red Onion is synonymous with my understanding and experience of Aspen. Its existence tethered to a culture, presence and lore that many dismiss or are otherwise unaware of when this town crosses their minds. They say each generation has its place, but everyone has had the Onion.
Two weeks ago, I found out it was closing via text message. I was frustrated, initially. A mix of sadness, nostalgia and anger passed through my head. It felt like an unexplainable event happening in an inexplicable year.
I immediately wanted to be at a table in the back, playing dice with the house full of freaks. I daydreamed about squeezing through the narrow bar, sidestepping my way to the corner while Jordan passes over a couple pitchers of Coors. Sitting down, pretending to talk but unable to hear — though it wouldn’t matter because a smile was all one needed. Dancing on the bar, nights lost and the faded memory only a cowboy can supply.
There are places that one comes to experience that forever alter whom a person becomes. Places that break boundaries and transcend the everyday experience, rising up to capture the essence, the spirit, the soul of something out of reach. The Red Onion is one such place.
I can’t say I understand the circumstances or wish to pass judgment. I merely would like to honor the place for being what it was: a final frontier in a town I have been becoming increasingly less fond of the older I get and the further removed I find myself. I can’t say I’m proud or correct in having these thoughts, but when I heard the Onion was closing, it symbolized something like a death to me. I’m sad, and these words are evidence.
There have been days when I’ve sat at the bar or at a table and looked around the walls, down at the countertops, and chased the past. Watching the chaos, the bodies swarm to and fro, voices raise and people cry out in ecstasy. Knowing that a group of people witnessed the same sublime rush of life more than a hundred ago.
The Red Onion exists as a tether to that all-familiar feeling of home. I think of the original patrons who nicknamed it the “Red Onion” — which to them meant something out of the ordinary or unusual, something the likes of which could not be found elsewhere on earth. Their description is a reminder of the closeness one has to a place, the ethereal effect that sharing in experience dazzles in front of us in this life. In my mind, I have been chasing memories, but none exist. There is no way to translate the meaning the Red Onion has carried in this town’s history. Words are reserved for situations like this, that simplify and dilute, and the only one I can think of is “home.”
I can’t do this topic or the Onion justice by encapsulating its existence into words. I can only attempt to portray my thoughts, and even at that, I have failed. My only hope is that this is a “see ya later” and not goodbye, because so much depends on it. So much that we take for granted.
To Brad, Jordan, the family and friends, patrons and people who visited, I want to thank you. To thank you all for making the Red Onion a place of passion — passion for life and living and everything we hold holy and dear.