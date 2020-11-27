Last year, I spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas alone. There was no pandemic to force me to do this. Instead, luck and good fortune enabled me to travel and use the break from the everyday to explore places both new and old. While the circumstances are different and solitude is now forced upon us in many ways, the benefit it brings still rings true.
This week is symbolic in many ways, and I don’t care for them all that much. However, there is a Stoic aspect to taking into account your own gratitude and the reflection it brings and that is something I have grown increasingly fond of. Gratitude for the Stoics breeds an idea that has been translated throughout history and can be viewed as the attitude we aim to express at Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays.
This year has tested all of us and, in many ways, asks us to take account of our lives at an interval far superior to what some may consider typical. We are intimately confronted with the aspects of our lives that have grown to become routine. I have under many circumstances been forced to question the purpose or motivations for things that take up space in my life. I honor this process, and it personally has been one of the subjectively positive consequences of the pandemic.
I often believe we retreat into old habits and fail to question our motivations. Routine becomes a placeholder in our lives, and we live as constant reproductions of our former selves. What the pandemic has enabled us to do, on a collective level, is take stock of our lives. And what Thanksgiving asks us to do is express gratitude for that stock.
This is not to say that we all must give thanks and look upon our lives in glowing reflection. After all, there is very little to be thankful for for many of us, but even with this attitude we may discover the blessings this stance puts us in.
I have found an absence of need for things I once deemed essential — a hole that was unknown and needed to be filled at many points throughout this year. This process of reflection and reevaluation has become synonymous with life over the past few months and an opportunity I have found immense joy in.
There have been times when I have had to undergo the difficult task and realization that my own desires or familiarities were, in fact, shielding me, and I was forced to abandon ideas, things, wants or perceived needs because of the circumstances playing out their effect.
In my first column in this paper, I mentioned that reading has always offered me an opportunity to retreat, think through and come to terms with what is happening around me. This practice has continued, and the other day I stumbled upon Emerson speaking to the Stoic prescription of gratitude. He writes, “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”
I read this and focused on the idea of collectivized thanks and the shared experience we are all participating in. Most years — if not every year — we all have idiosyncratic experiences of the world: our fears, doubts, happiness, dreams are all individualized and personalized. This year, on a global scale, we are collectively experiencing and facing one common threat. The personal still shifts as always, but we are intimately bound in the fight against COVID-19.
This Thanksgiving, I am thinking about this and attempting to show gratitude for the circumstances under which I live. To invite the good, bad, different and indifferent to occupy my life. To question and search the aspects that exist within me, to optimize my own perception.
If the common thread to this pandemic is the opportunity for self-communion, then I thank it for its force, which asks me to account for myself and my life.
Many things are not the same. More things are probably marked as different than in any year we have experienced. Yet, those of us that are here still occupy the same awareness we did this time last year. It has become apparent that the choices we make — the things we own and participate in, the places we live, the habits we have — are what we have to deal with. There is an ever-present, symbolic spring-cleaning happening, only now it is our lives on the chopping block.
The fragility surrounding what we know and love is ever-present. The thanks we offer for experiencing it is only ours to give.