Growing up in Colorado, and in the heart of the Rocky Mountains, makes one thing abundantly clear: The intimate relationship between you and the outside world is built on a foundation of existence within the natural landscape, not in dominion over it. You are a part of the land and a product of its activity.
As a child, running through the mountains, playing capture the flag through the woods, hiking, biking, skiing — everything was an interaction between myself and nature, a push and a pull. Standing on the top of 14,000-foot peaks or in the starting gate at a ski race looking out over the horizon and seeing nothing but white, blue and the emerald green of trees drifting off into forever made one feel small and insignificant. But right at home.
The natural landscape of the places I love and the state I call home are forever ingrained in my bones. The brutal beatdowns of hiking through sleet and rain. The crushing exhaustion of taking another step, only to feel the euphoric haze drift over you as you stand at the top in quiet desolation and feel the slow pulse of the world coming to life while watching the sunrise. The savage fight against the elements and the battle we all will someday lose stands at attention at every moment of every day.
Conservation is a notion born out of a lust for the wild loneliness one encounters in the natural world. It is the conservationist that decidedly plans for the future so that eyes that aren’t his own may one day look out and see the world as he has now discovered it.
In a few weeks, we will vote — and while the attention of this election is on other topics, people and ideas, there is a proposition on Colorado’s ballot that requires our thought. Proposition 114 aims to forcibly reintroduce wolves to the Western Slope.
If you’re at all like me, wolves fascinate you. I have always been mystified by their general badassery, piercing looks and spine-tingling howls. The issue of their reintroduction is extremely polarizing, and, as someone who admires wolves, I thought I would investigate the topic to better cement my opinion on the proposition.
Those in favor argue reintroduction is a righteous act of love and understanding for the environment and the species. Those opposed argue the economic and biological ramifications will be detrimental.
It might be the one issue on the ballot that isn’t separated by red and blue. Much like the wolves, the issue finds us in that gray area where politics meet.
However, just the fact that the issue is on the ballot is a contentious one. Those in favor pushed the proposition to the ballot in an effort to let voters decide its fate. Those opposed say this is merely a way of getting uninformed voters to vote yes. After all, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, the state agency entrusted and qualified to make wildlife management decisions such as this one, has voted not to introduce wolves on four separate occasions, most recently in 2016.
Managing wolves is extremely difficult due to the emotional factor. That this is an issue we are voting on appeals to that emotion. It aims to supplement a scientific understanding of wildlife populations with moral notions of balance and human irresponsibility.
I am someone who loves and values the outdoors, the natural landscape — but someone who rejects the Rousseauian picture of nature and is aware of the realities the natural world entails. It’s vicious, unrelenting and imposing. I admire wolves for this very fact; they represent the most dominating aspects of nature, and any anthropomorphism we place on them is just that.
My friend Wiley Maple has a wolf hat he bought in Alaska; it’s been widely worn and celebrated on many occasions. At Telluride Bluegrass Festival a few years ago, I watched as our friend was accosted by a nature-loving hippie for wearing such a thing. Little did she know that hunting wolves is a necessary component of protecting the natural environment in Alaska. Not all human intervention in the outdoors is evil, although her words that day were.
We seem to be stuck in a loop of intoxicating effect: our moral intuitions are to save and safeguard the natural world, yet we do not view it for what it is. When thinking about the environment, I’d like to trust the people who spend their lives studying and implementing science-based decisions to do something like this. Not the uninformed population of voters who have royally screwed up our environment for decades by voting with emotion.
For too long, we have allowed the environment to be a pawn in our political games. Wolves in Colorado will have very little effect on my life, but they will impact elk, moose and deer populations, as well as ranchers and livestock. Not to mention millions of dollars in cost to our state. The scientific evidence supporting their reintroduction is not clear, so why do we insist on playing this game?
