Editor’s note: Welcome to The Occasional. Expect to read new viewpoints and hear different voices from a cavalcade of rotating commentators in this column, whose name was inspired by The Temporary, TACAW’s former performance space at Willits Town Center. Find The Occasional every other Friday on the opinion page and other times as space allows.
If we have learned anything in our 4 billion years of evolution on this planet, it is that life, and its outcomes are inherently complicated. There are very few clear and concrete answers. Life is not a series of binary oppositions, not even the battle between good and evil. Why now, why suddenly are we forgetting the nuance concerning the conversations we are having regarding everything — COVID-19, race and gender, sexual orientation, political affiliation and so on?
Language, language matters.
In the New York Times bestselling book “Sapiens,” Yuval Noah Harari asserts that “Homo Sapiens conquered the world thanks above all to its unique language.”
Like many of the world’s greatest thinkers, Harari believes that language is the defining attribute to humankind and is the cause for so much of our innovation as a species. With that power comes great responsibility, and how we allow our desires to influence our rhetoric can ultimately determine who we are as a people.
Aristotle wrote that the purpose of speech was “to set forth the expedient and inexpedient, and therefore likewise the just and the unjust.”
Through language, we think and share our stories, myths and symbols that define who we are and gain the power to manipulate things in the direction of our choosing. A balance must exist, and only through conscious action can we objectively determine the best scenarios for which language will lead us.
Luckily, modern civilization has followed a path to more and more liberal action; however, in that, there exists a trap that we must carefully navigate when it comes to the progress we aspire to witness. Liberalism consecrates the subjective feelings of individuals; it understands these feelings as the supreme source of authority. This is precisely the cause of the effect that is corrupting our cultural dialogue at this moment.
The 2016 election and Trump’s presidency illustrate the outcome of such ineffective thinking. What started as fake news became a transgression against the intellectual framework of objectivity and the very notion of truth. The public’s subjective feelings, combined with the web of infinite interpretation that surrounds us, has quietly led the populous to believe –– what I feel to be true is true.
Our culture is unprincipled and our language –– so the argument goes –– must inevitably follow suit. However, this line of argumentation in our “post-modern” era is problematic and viewed as sentimental archaism or some form of off-brand conservatism. Therein lies the dim-witted belief that language is a natural growth and not an instrument we shape for our own purposes.
This new web of anti-intellectualism and half-conscious sense-making is a foolhardy response to Trump and the catharsis we now find ourselves in as a nation. The entire trap that’s been laid at the feet of the American public is a desperate play that is more harmful, or at the very least, representative of how we got here in the first place.
Words have begun to take on new meanings devoid of any etymological grounding but relevant through their use in popular culture. This methodology of implied meaning has grown stronger over recent months and resembles Orwellian Newspeak more so than proper English.
Our modern lexicon is filled with terms that banish all nuance, ambiguity and feeling. It has become structured around sterile word pairs that reduce all thinking to a series of binary choices. Racist and anti-racist, platform and deplatform, center and silence.
Ironically, the president does something similar. Only his vocabulary plays to a more undisciplined and childish frame of mind. Amazing and sad, huge/yuge, winner and loser, we and they are all common words he uses to invigorate his point.
Language of this nature and its effect on the populous is a bludgeoning of the American mind. In most cases, it forces one to think within strict bounds imposed by others rather than allow oneself to appeal to a more universal human ethic.
The measures we are taking to find the just and unjust are more reminiscent of tyrannical trials of the past than effectual change. The call for revolution has come, and I would be the first to admit the system is radically broken, but I plead for evolution, not revolution.
Life moves on, whether we roll with it or not. Life has no other discipline to impose, if we realize it, accept it, everything we shut our eyes to, run away from, and deny, that serves to defeat us in the end, would fall at the feet of our renewed spirit of triumph and truth.
Any solution to the world’s chaos must embrace all humankind. We have to relinquish our precious theories, platforms and safety nets, to say nothing of our defenses and desires.
Revolutions roll back the clock and always result in the status quo being rebranded. Evolution is the process of learning to take one step forward before rushing through the gates.
I admit it’s hard to see any of this from the hallway of the Roaring Fork Valley. But living in a state of political apathy and professing indifference to the cause that effects the change we wish to see may make this a “Brave New World,” rather than one renewed in spirit and compassion toward the universal human condition.