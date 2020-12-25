Dear reader, play a game with me. Try and remember what it was like to believe in Santa. I think I can rightfully assume a significant amount of you did. That is, believe passionately and wholeheartedly that a man flew through the sky and delivered you presents. I know I did. It sounds crazy. Once the truth comes out, the years pass and we grow older and more distant from the child who was once us, we forget that we, too, once gleefully believed in the miracle that is St. Nick.
I ask you to do this because the idea of believing in Santa Claus, and the illusion that seemingly bursts open your whole life at the age of five or six, that causes anger, disappointment and the abandonment of truth, happens continuously throughout life. We have a word for it — disillusionment.
A few weeks ago, I received a letter from a friend. Included was a newspaper clipping of a Washington Post article concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the reaction of Missouri townsfolk. My friend wrote to me and expressed concern and an inability to comprehend their described reaction.
The article chronicled a health care worker’s constant run-ins with her constituents, who harbored anti-masking sentiments and outright denial of the virus. In reading the article and thinking about it, I concluded that their reaction was completely understandable, no matter how much I disagreed with their actions.
Their reaction is the same — albeit concerning different circumstances and a bit more nuanced than my own — as when I found out Santa wasn’t real. Lately, it’s felt like we’re all at war with each other. If 2020 has been anything, it’s been a year of myth-busting and illusion-breaking. The virus is a perfect storm that has caused the bubble of public trust to burst.
The last 30 years, with the increase of partisan politics and inflammatory polarization, have eroded public trust in institutions. Washington, the legacy media and the “elite” have sold the public lies and false hope for so long that it is perfectly reasonable to be unreasonable at this point in time.
Large majorities are waking up to the fact that this whole thing we call society is very fragile. We are collectively living out our version of the Tower of Babel. I keep hearing Townes Van Zandt’s song in my head:. “You built your tower strong and tall/Can’t you see it’s got to fall/ Someday.”
However, this isn’t a doomsday prophecy (as easy as that would be to write). It’s an attempt to try and find that common ground that does exist. 2020 is nearly over, a year that forced us to question everything and to realize that the people in power have no more of an idea about what’s going on than we do, and there are almost no answers.
The anti-masker in Missouri isn’t trying to kill you. He’s suffering; he’s suffering because everything he thought was real, the lies, the promises, and in no small part, the Trumpism blew what he thought he knew to smithereens. And at this point, he doesn’t know what to do. The truth is, none of us do.
So why do we continue to shout at each other and tell each other how to live our lives? Well, in short, we don’t. For the most part, people are pretty good. Everyone is trying their best and trying to just make it through. Sometimes we need to remember that. After all, isn’t this the time of year we’re supposed to?
This column was originally going to go a different route. I was going to argue against the rationale we are using to discern between right and wrong in this current moment, but I received a phone call as I was writing this. A phone call that illustrates the point I’m hoping to get across.
Stick with me, dear reader. On the other end of the call, a friend passed along a harrowing story about cashing a check, shopping for groceries at Roxy’s, and finding out she had lost $1,400 in cash on the short walk from the bank into the store. A sum of money large enough to cause anyone, except maybe most people who have recently moved to Aspen, grief.
She frantically searched her things, retraced her steps, and found nothing. The money had vanished. Drifted off as quickly as Santa in the night.
Upon returning to the bank, continuing her search, she found nothing. Moments before calling it quits, disillusioned and short on hope, and with the doom of this frightful year setting in, the teller from the bank informed her that someone came in with her money. In glee, she wept tears of thanks. Her savior was local Nick O’Hara, and she requested I shout him out. So shout him out, I shall.
The moral of the story? Life’s brutal sometimes. Give it a chance, we’re all scared, and we’re all dealing with it in different ways. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to figure out what we’re doing here — looking for some sort of story to tell ourselves and give us hope.
In short, we’re all trying to find our own Santa Claus.
Email: iambobbymoyer@gmail.com