A few weeks ago, I started a new school semester, no longer in person, but online over Zoom. I stared into a screen, and like many students all over the country readjusted to this new way of learning that many have begun to recognize and accept.
I finished my last semester online from my apartment in New York. It seemed as if it was just something that needed to be done, a temporary solution to an unknown. I still vividly remember that final day of class, a general mood of anxiety hung in the air, the unknown overshadowing our discussion of “War and Peace.” I could feel the threat of COVID-19. In much the same way as the characters in Tolstoy’s world left Moscow with Napoleon at its gates, so did we exile ourselves from the classroom, leaving it to settle until brighter days emerged.
That was March 12, and our lives still appear to be under siege. However, there is not a Napoleon at our gates, but an invisible threat, and the affect it carries with it.
I considered myself lucky to have been relatively unaffected by COVID-19. I have always been adaptable, and I don’t worry too much about the unknown in any broader sense. I tend to keep moving and retreat inward for comfort anytime the stability around me is shaken. I have been fascinated by what has been happening around me and find myself inquiring into the motivations, the chaos, the bleeding sense of dystopia that seems to mask our social discourse.
Last week, in one of my classes, a workshop on political fiction, we discussed the idea of affect and emotion, and the place it holds in politics. The conversation seemed rather timely.
We discussed how our current moment seems to be marked by a particular mood, namely anxiety. An affect is a difficult thing to understand and can be unbearably subjective. In psychology, it refers to the underlying experience of feeling, emotion or mood. It can be both personal and collective.
If you have ever eaten a bunch of mushrooms and gone to a music festival, you might know what I’m talking about. In that state, you become hyperaware of the tune and emotional resonance at play among a group of people. It becomes palpable.
Right now, there seems to be a particular affect in the air of our collective unconscious that COVID and the political uncertainty surrounding us are throwing our way. Or if you just think about ski season and the unknown associated with it, there might be a particular affect to it that you can express, or better yet, feel.
In my class, the discussion centered around anxiety and a mutual connection to it that encapsulates our feelings about this moment. Most of the students agreed that it was an apt description of the mood or feeling of right now. However, I disagreed. I argued that anxiety is a fluctuation point, not somewhere we sit, but a passing breeze in consciousness.
Anxiety may be the perfect description for right now, and collectively it might be where we are, but I argued that it does nothing for us; there is no benefit from its experience. It is the waiting room of emotions; it takes you nowhere. And yet, it seems it’s exactly where we ought to be.
We live under a false sense of progress, and COVID has the potential to be the catalyst that allows us to see through the charade of what modernity is. But instead of recognizing the fallibility of our ways, we sit in isolation, experiencing a mood that offers us no particular use value.
We have cluttered the world with our designs of progress, never dreaming that they might possibly be unnecessary or disadvantageous. We devise astounding means of communication and technological innovation, but do we communicate with one another?
We are shackled mentally, morally and spiritually. What have we achieved in pillaging the natural world, harnessing the energy of our home or playing a game of chance with people’s lives, if we remain the same restless, wretched, frustrated creatures we were before? Stuck in loops of delusional activity and calling it progress.
Anxiety may well be a natural response to right now, but if we are unaffected by it wherein lies the meaning? Wouldn’t our time be better suited striving to overcome these toxic loops of false affect, to crawl out from our caves of despair and find the freedom outside?
If I think back to the start of this pandemic and “War and Peace,” it is with hope that I view this current moment, much like the characters under siege. It was in their despair that they found meaning, and transcendence became available to them in their own souls, in their own minds despite the world crumbling around them.
As humans, we share the potentiality for anguish and freedom — which one is actualized depends on decisions not on conditions.
