The science fiction television show “Star Trek” continues to remain prescient more than 50 years after the first airing of the show. Not only did Star Trek foresee the future of many technologies, it also has a connection to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The program debuted many of the toys, tricks and trinkets that are dominating our attention today. On many episodes, the emotionless First Science Officer Mr. Spock, could be seen casually engaging a computer through voice commands to search massive databases during an emergency. Spock was kind of like a computer himself, seeing threats as curiosities rather than something to get excited about. He'd look at a giant lizard that was out to kill the captain and simply mutter, “Fascinating.”
In one episode, Captain Kirk uses Siri to search intergalactic libraries to do research on his enemies. The Star Trek computer talks back with a woman's voice, a bit robotic but not far off from the first incarnation of Siri.
My mom used to try to use Siri for stuff. She was so polite to her smart speaker, asking “please” and saying “thank you.” Mom, it's a machine! Kirk didn't have any such issues. When he gets what he wants he simply commands, “stop,” and the babbling machine stops talking. Nowadays listeners to any public radio station will hear that all you have to do is ask your smart speaker to play the station and it comes on like magic. You don't need to lift a finger because she's always listening.
Other handy Star Trek forecasts include the cell phone, environmental and medical scanners, laser weapons and snug-fitting, stretchy outfits.
The ship's surgeon, Dr. McCoy, by his own admission, is “just a country doctor.” But when urgent and complicated medical issues arise, he uses the latest scanners and chemistry sets and computers to come up with answers, lickety-split. Even when the patient's blood is green and the liver is in a different location like the half-human Mr. Spock, the doctor knows what to do.
Every time that McCoy comes up with an experimental vaccine, the crew eagerly takes their jab and gets on with the job. Here in the USA, the government named the expedited effort to create a COVID-19 vaccine, “Operation Warp Speed.” Coincidence? Hardly. Star Trek invented warp speed.
Now our government is creating an arms race in space with the new Space Force. The Enterprise's mission was peaceful until it wasn't. Nothing peaceful about our Space Force — maybe we are Klingons!
In the episode titled, “This Side of Paradise,” the Enterprise goes to an agricultural colony, “Omicron Ceti III.” The year is 2267. Instead of finding everyone on the planet dead from a nearby star emitting radiation, the crew finds the inhabitants thriving thanks to the influence of spores from a non-native plant. The spores swiftly pacify the entire landing party and they beam up plants to the ship. Before you know it, everyone is infected, even — no especially — Mr. Spock. Spock is seen abandoning his emotionless reserve and holding hands and giggling and snuggling with a young botanist he'd met six years earlier on planet Earth.
The entire crew of the ship mindlessly beams down to the placid planet to happily join the cult colony. But when the infected Kirk is about to beam down, his love of the ship brings on complicated emotions and anger. Because of his agitation, the spores lose their effect. He discovers that anger is the antidote and he invites Spock up to help tie up some loose ends. Kirk hurls insults, chairs and fisticuffs at the formidable science officer and almost gets killed before Spock comes to his senses.
They then blast the planet with annoying ultrasonic sound waves (Metallica?), and the inhabitants and ground crew quickly become agitated and recover, noticing that they've been wasting their lives in this little viral cocoon, getting nothing done but living a life of bliss and liking it a whole bunch.
By the way, it was a forced vaccination. There was no voting or arguing. They never gave the people on the planet a choice; instead the ship blanketed everyone with the cure.
Meanwhile, here on Earth, the newest COVID-19 variant has gone from zero to worldwide threat in two short weeks. It's everywhere. Early data about the new omicron variant indicates that, although highly contagious, omicron may not be as deadly as delta.
The earthlings continue to argue with the doctors and each other while omicron spins around and around, threatening their very existence. Fascinating.
Steve Skinner hopes you live long and prosper. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com