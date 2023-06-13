Editor:
The Paepcke dream was creating a community of peace where one could live well in a relationship with the earth and sky and the arts, music and education.
What happened?
Everybody caved. Bill on the tent, which opened the doors to more is better. Mick caved on the Wienerstube, which opened up changes in density and zoning for the core area. Helen didn't have a clue and never met a developer she didn't like, so scale and massing started to go. Rachel became a career politician which sort of involved abandoning the Aspen Area Community Plan to keep a voting base.
No bad people here, just no one with a concept of the original vision for a place of wonder where good people from around the world could come together, share ideas and hopefully make the planet a better place for all people to live and thrive.
I won't mention Pitkin County. A good investigative reporter could have a field day with the airport and terminal disaster, but that's another story for another day.
The straight-shot into Aspen would be the last nail in the coffin. Hopefully that won't happen.
The physical beauty of the Aspen area remains strong, but future decisions must be made to respect the quality of life of the permanent residents. I know this doesn't put more bodies on bar stools, but there is a limit to greed. Time to come together and fight the good fight for quality of life, for now and the future generations to come.
Les Holst
Sarasota, Florida