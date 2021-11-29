Editor:
The greedheads have ripped the heart and soul out of this town, reworked it as a real estate mine while stripping all the pleasantries that make it valuable. A cultural revival needs to stand ground, a “make whole” movement — direct action and a work stoppage are all ideas worth looking into. Instead of welcoming the tourist who treats our town and mountain like an open sewer and playground for sexual predators, instead of local service workers and writers bowing down for the almighty dollar and preaching that evangelical, brainwashed, nonsensical indentured-servant attitude of the creeping APCHA Big Brother, a la “1984” — “hush hush, just be happy they still let you live here,” is the story they want you to parrot — perhaps have some conversations about the division between us and them, the luxury lifestyle and that of the commoner.
I’m thankful that soon we might stand against the powers of the Aspen greedhead to reclaim what so many have paid mortgages into, worked 80-hour weeks to ski and have “worked my 30s away” to obtain. The idea of raising a family can still happen without wearing the badge of a black-spade armband or living under APCHA’s gaze. Be thankful that local workers who grease the gears of this massive machine still make it work. And be thankful that the power of greed has left the infrastructure in shambles to the point that you need us. We all know you don’t want us — no wages, no housing — but as Dec. 22 approaches, you have no other choice but to get out your collective checkbooks and pay us.
Paul Kennedy
Aspen