Editor:
When I was a boy, a rich kid down the block liked to challenge me to a game of Monopoly. He must not have inherited his father’s knack for turning a buck because I always bankrupted him. “You cheated! You cheated!” he’d wail.
I did. I was always the banker and whenever the dimwitted little sap looked away I embezzled like Robert Vesco.
Neither Donald Trump nor Don Jr., nor Rudy Giuliani, nor William Barr, nor the lieutenant governor of Texas have discovered any substantial evidence of any such malfeasance in the 2020 election, so it’s time the petulant child in the White House quits whining. His continued denials are not only bad form, but damaging to the nation’s national security and our democracy.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale