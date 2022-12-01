Editor:
Donald Trump becoming president of the United States after losing the election by more than 3 million votes shocked the world.
We all struggled for words, incredulous.
A supposed billionaire tax-dodger, a ranting racist, a misogynist and self-confessed abuser of women, a bully who taunts the disabled and the downtrodden, a serial liar, a money launderer, a man proud of his bigotry, his hatred, his hatred for humanity, was put upon us.
This despicable heathen was elected to the most powerful position in the world while losing the popular vote. Americans didn’t elect this cretin, that was the job of the Electoral College — to elect a political psychopath.
Trump is part of a global phenomenon, an ongoing psychological operation. The emergence of a class of far-right authoritarian rulers, intent on further dumbing down the world, while destroying democracy, trampling civil liberties and attacking human rights.
The democracy of a new mass movement is eminent, in order to challenge the arrogance and corruption of this entrenched neoliberal regime.
It is up to us to create our own psychological operation, of demanding freedom and justice before it’s too late.
Tim Duff
Aspen and Tonka Bay, Minn.