Editor:
Walking into the new Aspen City Hall the other day I noticed something funny: the black strip down the sidewalk that is henceforth to be known as the REMP carpet.
If you have ever built a house in Aspen you know about the Renewable Energy Mitigation Program and the fees it entails if you put in snowmelt, a pool or hot tub (over 64 square feet). It also costs you money if you build a house over 5,000 square feet. You are able to offset your fees with solar PV, solar thermal or a ground source heat pump. These fees then go into a fund that the nonprofit Community Office for Resource Efficiency uses to support renewable energy projects.
What I find interesting is the city hall project goes on about being LEED Gold and WELL certified but part of the process for those is an energy calculation. Snowmelt is not an efficient process and thus a post-certificate of occupancy addition is advantageous to their LEED process. It also makes one think, did they avoid paying REMP fees by adding this after the fact?
I’m not writing this to denigrate or disparage the city. I think the REMP program is great. It’s commendable to build energy-efficient buildings. I just find it funny that they are using aftermarket electric snowmelt that to me, screams “I didn’t pay my REMP fees and the LEED team didn’t want to see snowmelt take points away.
(I did not check to see if there were REMP fees paid before writing this.)
Parker Wolff
Aspen