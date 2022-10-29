Editor:
As a senior citizen, I’d like to address my fellow senior citizens concerning the upcoming midterms. Perhaps it’s time to consider, albeit selfishly, the consequences of your vote. Certain members of a certain party have made it clear that should they become the ruling party in the Senate and House, you can expect radical changes. Numerous candidates have told us that Social Security and Medicare cuts are on the table. As well as tax cuts for the wealthy. Let’s deal with that one first.
Numerous studies have concluded that the last 50 years of “trickle-down economics” have done nothing but increase the wealth gap of the upper 20%. The International Monetary Fund stated this: The IMF report, authored by five economists, presents a scathing rejection of the trickle-down approach, arguing that the monetary philosophy has been used as a justification for growing income inequality over the past several decades. “Income distribution matters for growth,” they write. “Specifically, if the income share of the top 20 percent increases, then GDP growth actually declined over the medium term, suggesting that the benefits do not trickle down.”
From the London School of Economics: Dr. Hope, Visiting Fellow at LSE’s International Inequalities Institute and Lecturer in Political Economy at King’s College London, said: “Our research shows that the economic case for keeping taxes on the rich low is weak. Major tax cuts for the rich since the 1980s have increased income inequality, with all the problems that brings, without any offsetting gains in economic performance.”
Regarding Social Security and Medicare, numerous GOP candidates have stated that they will strongly consider reducing or eliminating those benefits. Look it up. Our representative in Colorado’s 3rd District stated at CPAC, “We’re here to tell government we don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare.”
Bloomberg Government published a striking report sketching out GOP officials’ plans to work around a veto threat and force Biden to accept cuts to the popular social insurance programs.
Think about what effect these policies may have on your life. And your children and grandchildren. Really, think about it!
Craig S. Chisesi
Rifle