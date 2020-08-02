Editor:
Please correct me if I'm wrong, but someone once said something to the effect of, "Don't let the sticketh get stucketh up your anus." Don't quote me, but I'm quite certain.
Aspen's super-duper, uber-wealthy, part-time homeowners are now registering their children in our public schools, overwhelming an already struggling local educational system. Did tourists somehow presume that our little town’s homeschooling was flourishing under the amazing tutelage of parents?
Did they assume that our educators were thriving under the watchful eye of Zoom?
Are the wealthy so used to having everything they demand that they simply determined our schools will appease them as well? These newfound "locals" once merely occupied Aspen as their second, third or fourth home. Typically, when their first home was too hot, or their second home was rented weekly for a plebian's annual salary. Meanwhile, many full-time locals grapple to pay their mortgage in Aspen just so their kids can go to the Aspen School District. The previously part-time residents have only temporarily decided to be full-time residents because they expect to be catered to. That's what Aspen does right? It pushes our own demographic elsewhere, so that the rich can spend a few weeks here wandering obliviously down the center of every street. How are our local small businesses doing versus our influx of corporate businesses? When is Aspen going to give back to the human beings that actually make this town run? Locals can't afford to be here, and our local kids and their teachers suffer because those pretentious Texas, Florida, New York, Los Angeles and St. Tropez homes are too icky during this pandemic. We full-time Aspenites who struggle to make a life here possible are being used like a cheap prostitute. Well, I suppose it's like an expensive escort, but I don't think we should find solace in that distinguishment. Hi, Aspen, you truly have no soul left. I'm a devout atheist, yet my soul possesses more authenticity than yours. The sticketh is stucketh.
Anthony Rizzuto
Woody Creek