Editor:
Our nation’s reaction to the supposed fossil fuel shortage caused by our totally justified boycott of Russian oil and gas could go either way. We could do what the industry wants us to do and goose up production of their commodities, but that would set us back on achieving our climate change goals and it wouldn’t be effective in lowering prices at the pump.
In the first place, we’re not short of fossil fuels. The United States has been an energy exporter since 2011 and we currently send 35% of our fossil fuel production across our borders. If we felt we needed to, we could take the America First approach and cut off those exports.
Oil and gas production isn’t like the automobiles it propels. You can’t just push down on the accelerator and expect it to go faster. The drilling leases and the pipelines the industry craves won’t produce enough gasoline to make a difference for at least a year from now when, we hope, the Ukrainian crisis is behind us.
Or, the U.S. could take the path that’d lead us to true energy independence — reduce demand. Replace your gas-burning relic with an electric vehicle or hybrid. Tesla’s business is booming during the gas price spike. Not that I’m that big a fan of Elon Musk or Twitter, but I hope that continues.
The power companies need to shut down their coal plants ASAP and not replace them with methane gas facilities. Wind and solar are much cheaper and, when extraction techniques like fracking are taken into consideration, methane gas’ total carbon footprint is just as bad or worse than coal.
New construction should be all electric with no methane gas heat or appliances. Existing buildings will need to be retrofitted. Heat pumps do a good job of keeping us toasty in the winter and the modern induction stoves are more efficient than the old electric coil ranges.
As usual, the supply-side approach to problem solving sucks. The climate movement is as guilty of this as anyone. If we focus on energy demand, we’ll get more results.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale