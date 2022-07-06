The next time you feel stressed out because you can’t find a babysitter for date night, or get your child into an activity because it’s full, imagine yourself almost never having any other kind of experience.
Such as this: Being a parent who can rarely find a babysitter or an activity for their child. A parent who never gets time off, unless their child is at school. A parent whose logistical challenges and juggling acts on any given day dwarf any inconveniences you could ever imagine.
This is what it is like to be the parent of a child with special health care or developmental needs. In other words, significant disabilities.
In these columns we try to talk about common parenting challenges, and offer ideas and local resources to try and address them. However, for these parents, we could never come up with “new” ideas because they are the experts on their situations, on the resources available and on their children’s abilities and capacities. They are forced to be fierce advocates to get their children what they need.
Let’s start out by letting you know about some important supportive organizations here in the Roaring Fork Valley, and it is good for us to know a bit about them. Our friends at Mountain Valley Developmental Services help children, families and adults navigate the complicated and fraught world of health insurance waivers and a wide range of benefits. They provide case management services and resource connections.
Then there are Challenge Aspen, helping local children experience our mountains; Ascendigo, supporting children with autism and related conditions; local hospitals, with teams of essential therapists; Windwalkers, with their amazing program of equine therapy; Arc of the Central Mountains, providing advocacy and support; and others. We also cannot forget our public schools, with special education teachers and paraprofessionals who are there to ensure that the unique needs of children are met.
However, even with all this, and a great deal of goodwill, there are many gaps in provision, and any services that are available are stretched, hugely exacerbated by staffing challenges, and often cannot be provided to the extent to which they are needed by families. Everyone does their best, but this is a very imperfect world.
A local educator and parent, Anjuli DiMaria, has launched an important project (as part of her master’s degree) to look at program availability and access for families and children with special health care needs in the Roaring Fork Valley. She is gathering evidence from parents and providers to look at what we have and what we need.
Families provided powerful testimony about gaps in pediatric programs, the absence of support during the long summer months and school breaks, about the fact that children cannot take part in after-school programs because the staffing resources just don’t exist to provide one-on-one assistance. This also means that respite care for parents is incredibly hard to come by: The funding exists to pay for it but there aren’t the people here to deliver.
And then there is the question of money. Our cost of living affects all these families disproportionately, since often one parent (where there are two involved parents) has to give up work in order to provide child care. Most of the families we know have to travel regularly to Denver and other cities to receive medical care and to see specialists. Money, all too often, is a huge problem.
Families are maxed out. Children and siblings experience stress. There has to be more that we can do in this community to help such families. They need specialist resources and the people to do the work of facilitating kids to be able to join in with regular activities and their parents to have respite. It is isolating and challenging enough to be the parent of a child whose trajectory will not be typical. These beautiful children give so much to everyone around them and they deserve everything to which every other child in this valley has access.
The cruelest question is often asked by well-meaning people who see the challenges of these families and ask, “Why do you live here?” To which the answer can only be: “Well, you live here, in “paradise.’ Why shouldn’t we?”
Growing Community, by Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, and Katherine Sand, director of Aspen Family Connections, runs every other week in the Aspen Daily News. It features topics of interest related to early childhood, parenting and education. To reach the authors, email Shirley at shirley.ritter@cityofaspen.com or Katherine at ksand@aspenk12.net.