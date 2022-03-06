Editor:
How much humiliation are the citizens of Colorado Congressional District 3 expected to endure? Our congresswoman, Silt’s Lauren Boebert, stood up alongside fellow QAnon whack-job Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and heckled the president of the United States during his State of the Union address.
President Biden was talking about the toxic burn pits our servicepersons are exposed to that he believes caused his son Beau’s fatal cancer. Biden proposed legislation that would prevent more soldiers from ending up “in flag-draped coffins.”
“You put them there,” Boebert blurted, “Thirteen of them.”
Not that facts have anything to do with any of Boebert’s utterances, but apparently she was alluding to the 13 soldiers killed by a suicide bomber in Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, a completely different matter. Who knows who sent those ill-fated heroes to that Middle Eastern hot spot? It could’ve been any one of four recent presidents. Decent Republicans gave Boebert the hairy eyeball after her outburst.
Boebert also wore a shawl that had “Drill, baby drill” written on it. Well, she might. Her husband, Jayson, is a consultant for Terra Energy. Let’s just say his salary is in excess of President Biden’s $400,000 limit for tax increases.
What Boebert wanted was attention and she got it, but her behavior wasn’t innately strategic or mature. I’m sure as a little girl she learned she could get her mother to notice her by acting out.
I don’t care how we do it. We can register as a Republican and vote for a respected politician like Don Coram in the primaries or we can wait until November and hope that a Democrat can beat her, but we must remove this blight on western Colorado.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale