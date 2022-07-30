Editor:
While visiting Aspen for a couple of days this week to see “The Sound of Music” at the festival, I took a ride on the Silver Queen. Disembarking at the top, I anticipated listening to the musicians of the mountains — winds, birds, insects. What would standing at 11,212 feet be like for my ears? To this day, I still don’t know.
At first, there was only the cranking of the gondola’s machinery, so I moved to the deck of the Sundeck. There it was even worse: canned music that drowned out everything else.
What a bummer. How disappointing.
For people who aren’t hiking one of the many nearby trails, a gondola trip to the top of Aspen Mountain may be their best chance to experience the high of natural mountain music.
I suggest The Little Nell consider reserving one hour each day for silence on the sundeck of the Sundeck. Give locals and visitors an opportunity to listen at altitude while taking in those breathtaking views. Maria would agree.
Elizabeth Manus
Boulder