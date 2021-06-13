Editor:
In Paul Menter’s June 9 column “Should Aspen divest of its affordable housing?” he poses the question of having the city divest ownership of Truscott Place and Marolt Ranch to private interests to simplify the city’s role in APCHA, raise additional housing development funds, and reduce potential conflicts of interest as landlord and regulator of these properties.
While I was executive director of APCHA, I can confirm that I was approached several times by private interests to either purchase or operate Marolt Ranch and/or Truscott Place. Each time I relayed these overtures to the city it was decided for one reason or another not to entertain them. Regardless, I do think that there would be private sector interest in owning and operating these developments.
Speaking to Mr. Menter’s broader point, however, I am not convinced that divesting ownership of Marolt and Truscott will meaningfully help APCHA (or the city) overcome the inherent inefficiencies and conflicts of interest under APCHA’s flawed governance model.
The Intergovernmental Agreement (IGA) which governs APCHA is the main source and cause of APCHA’s perpetual ineffectiveness to combat the most serious policy challenges facing the workforce housing program and its nearly 3,100 homes. Until the IGA can be fixed, I fear that APCHA will fail to make the necessary reforms due to a lack of independent authority as a separate political subdivision and public corporation of the state of Colorado, as legally required under C.R.S. 29-1-204.5 (Establishment of Multijurisdictional Housing Authorities).
Mike Kosdrosky
Basalt