Editor:
From the outside looking in, I find the current sheriff election and all its accouterments to be a most painful watch. As has been pointed out in numerous letters, things have been pretty good at the sheriff’s office for a long time. Sheriff Dick Kienast, Sheriff Bob Braudis and now Sheriff Joe DiSalvo have all seemed to believe in a community friendly sheriff’s office. I’m wondering why rock the boat. Or not.
As for the current situation: From the closest of friends to this? I frankly find it bizarre. Has this evolved into an “I’ll show you, I’ll take your (fill in the blank) job” situation? That reeks of vengeance to me. Yikes.
With regards to the Bumps chaperone incident that started this snowball down the hill, it appears that Mr Buglione was aware that he had a conflict and made the assumption that such was handled. Those pesky assumptions can come back to bite. And it doesn’t appear that Mr Buglione owned it. Does this man own his mistakes, or does he point fingers? I don’t know, but the latter seems quite possible from this event.
It also appears that a number of Buglione supporters are throwing as much personal you know what, as they can conjure, at Sheriff Joe and hoping something sticks. That kind of politics rubs me. And not in a good way.
A vengeful person and his close friends trying to show Joe the door? Maybe, maybe not. But somehow, it just doesn’t seem to pass the smell test.
Richard Simpson
Aspen/Dallas