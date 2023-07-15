Editor:
Recent events in Ukraine with President Biden’s trip to Lithuania bring back memories of when former President George Bush and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher were in Aspen, and Lithuania was in a struggle to gain its independence from the Soviet Union.
As a descendant of Lithuanian forebears, I was proud to have waved the flags of Lithuania and the U.S.A. as Margaret and George drove past me on North 3rd Street in Aspen, Colorado, in 1990.
Now, today a nation still struggles to preserve its freedom from armed aggression. We, as Americans, must continue to render our support to Ukraine and all the freedom lovers who struggle to keep “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” alive.
Jim Markalunas
Veteran, Aspen