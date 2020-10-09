Editor:
Tuesday marks the 200th birthday of Jenny Lind, and we should pause for a moment to honor her incomparable legacy.
Remembered today as the “Swedish Nightingale,” whose vocal pyrotechnics stunned audiences, Jenny is unquestionably the most beloved performing artist of all time. Not Pavarotti, not Caruso, not Elvis, and, no, not even the Beatles ever came close.
Even more than artistic merit, it was her endless charity that sets Jenny apart from all others. In her lifetime she was widely regarded as a living saint, who, while commanding colossal fees, is estimated to have given roughly half of her earnings to charity. To bring cheer to the afflicted, Jenny haunted orphanages and charity hospitals, on one occasion sitting up the entire night holding the hand of a dying woman.
Amazingly, Jenny was a proto-feminist. When, during her fabled American tour, 1850-51, Jenny fell in love with her accompanist, Otto Goldschmidt, a German Jew who shared her high ideals, Jenny exacted from him a prenuptial agreement, virtually unheard of in the mid-19th century, guaranteeing her control of her own finances.
Born into poverty and out of wedlock — a fearful stigma in 1820 — Jenny suffered years of emotional abuse from an unloving mother. That she rose to the pinnacle of artistic success bespeaks her talent and drive. That she broke the curse of her childhood abuse and upon marrying proved an adoring and attentive mother is tribute to rare nobility of character.
There will never be another Jenny Lind.
Donald Wilson
St. Louis