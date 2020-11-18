Editor:
Moving on from the celebrations, I hope Biden will carve his own path distanced from both the Clinton and Obama administrations with collaborative solutions involving both sides. Let’s not be fooled, the Obama years paved the way for Trump-rule. Biden cannot set us up for another four years of Trumpery (the next guy may not be so incompetent). Whether we agree with their politics or not, almost half the American people have some very real concerns which cannot be fobbed off either as champagne tastes, or as intellectually unsound.
Changing parameters, like the end of full employment in the foreseeable future, and the stranglehold of monopolistic big business, big tech, big universities, big agro on the economy, mean that both sides need to talk. However, we are a deeply competitive nation mired in a win-lose binary, which is exacerbated by a two party system. Perhaps this system has run its course and it’s time for more centrist parties to enter the fray to lay some common ground and move the country forward.
Dipika Rai
Aspen