Editor:
That Britain’s royal family is racist isn’t up for debate. This fact has been demonstrated over at least the past 400 years and we only have to look at the country’s history of colonizing black and brown peoples, indentured servitude, and slavery for historical proof. The British reaction to Meghan Markle’s interview demonstrates that little has changed from that time.
Denying Markle’s statements or calling her a liar affords the most powerful, educated, wealthy, and racially and genealogically privileged family in the world the benefit of the doubt while denying the same to a woman of color. This classic racial power balance being played out on a global scale has perpetuated unchanged throughout history. Even if a million Markles gave a million interviews for hundreds of years it would not come close to erasing the injustice and theft perpetrated by the British royal family upon a huge part of the world.
For starters, at the end of colonial rule Britain had grabbed a fifth of the world’s wealth for its own, and left six of the world’s wealthiest nations bankrupt, destining them to poverty for generations. The grandeur of Britain and its royal family rests on the unhappiness and destitution of millions of non-white people. Perhaps it will take a woman from the other side of the pond to get people talking about this fact.
Dipika Rai
Aspen