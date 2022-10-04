The wide white line between Friday night lights and lights out

“Who just saw the chain-gang guy get taken out?”
That came in a group text message I got last Sunday night; not a normal text, definitely not a normal group. I had to respond even though the Broncos were on. It was actually because of the Broncos. It was work related.
“They blew him up! Knocked him almost into the punters net!” I responded. I added the detail to let everyone know I was paying attention.
“Could have been one of us.”
“We need to get the film of that for our next meeting.”
And so on it went until the last of the Aspen High School football chain-gang members shut off the tube and hit the hay, hoping a nightmare of getting taken out at the knees while working the sidelines won’t come. Ski dreams are more fun, even though the risk of a knee injury in the real world is greater on the slopes than where the football turf is painted white, our office there.
One thing people don’t understand is that your local chain gang takes things seriously when the chains are stretched along the edge of the gridiron on the visitors’ side of the field on fall Friday evenings when Aspen High hosts a home game. For whatever reason(s), it has become a common misconception around the Hickory House (official chain gang headquarters, when it is not barricaded by orange highway construction cones or magically made invisible by mind-boggling detours) that we are just a fun-loving group of no-good jokesters, abusing our privileged rank, living off reputations, who have been slacking on this job for going on two decades: sponging halftime hamburgers and bags of Skittles from the booster club, screwing around until one of us dies so that a new member can be admitted to our ranks. Well, don’t get your hopes up. If one of us dies, there will be no new member admitted. We have an alternate who currently does nothing on the sidelines each week except wait for this eventuality, to fill the empty slot. If you don’t believe me, his name is Dwayne.
We are actually highly motivated, aspiring movers and shakers in the pseudo game officials’ world. Our goal is to work a Denver Broncos game. We openly talk about this. None of us are intimidated to try, given the opportunity. I don’t want to sound disrespectful to our brethren hustling along the sideline in NFL games, but when it comes down to it, we all slip our yellow vests over our heads one armhole at a time — and nobody gets the stiff, bulky vinyl on straight by themselves.
We would take action, but we don’t know how. Bill hammers and saws boards for a living. Ken takes tickets for roller coaster rides at Snowmass. Chris is a yes man. Dwayne specializes in talking and drinking coffee. I make sure debits always equal credits, no matter what. We believe this diversity of skill sets affords us no more than three degrees of separation from a significant connection to everyone — except the Walton family. The owner’s box at Empower Field at Mile High might as well be on Mars, which basically means we need to meet Elon Musk first to get to them, and that’s a long shot.
Excuse us for dreaming until the big break comes. The reason we notice an NFL chain ganger getting creamed by a 250-pound tight end shoved out of bounds at full speed is because that gets us excited. It’s not actually all about the fourth-down measurements, as so many fans believe. Each of us would gladly trade places with that guy inextricably tangled in the punter’s practice net over behind the Gatorade coolers, wondering if anyone is going to help or even notice his current predicament.
The funny thing with this fantasy about chaining for the Broncos is that it would basically turn us into anonymous nothings on the field. For slightly more pay, much more stress, and the travel taking us away from family and friends on a Sunday, we wouldn’t get squat in return except bragging rights, a few Instagram shots and a story to bore the grandkids with. So, if you ask me why we want this, I don’t have a good answer. So it’s probably better not to ask.
In the meantime, we’ll content ourselves with the familiar pregame meal of barbecue and laughs. And, of course, tossing the football around the field before the real action begins like we’re the pre-game clown show, relishing your creative catcalls and our better responses — and the attaboy shoutouts from the announcers booth now and then.
Roger Marolt feels like a Friday night high school football game is the closest thing we will ever have to a county fair again. roger@maroltllp.com
The wide white line between Friday night lights and lights out
