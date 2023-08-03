Editor:
I’m tired of waiting for Superman to come and fix Aspen’s traffic problem. I hope you are too, because together we can fix it ourselves immediately and inexpensively.
Take a look at your license plate. If the last digit is an odd number then on odd calendar days you can drive into Aspen between 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. If the last digit is an even number then on even calendar days you can drive into the city between 8-10 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. This is done in other locales.
And if your license plate has no numbers, then substitute consonants and vowels for odd/even. If we want to fix our traffic problem, we have to fix it ourselves. Because Superman isn’t coming.
Millard Zimet
Aspen