When I think of all the challenges facing me, facing the community, the state, the country and the planet, I find it comforting to be surrounded by lots of experts. I have been an opinion columnist for decades. I’m a professional opinionist. It takes one to know one, take it from me.
I recognize an expert by the quality of stuff they are willing to repost and retweet. Signs, stickers and flags are a good way to declare ourselves. I’m convinced that we are in good hands.
Like this gem from a Facebook post about COVID-19. (The names were withheld to protect the ignorant).
Meme featuring an African-American guy asking: “IF THE LOCKDOWN WORKED THE FIRST TIME WHY ARE WE HAVING ANOTHER? IF THE LOCKDOWN DIDN’T WORK THE FIRST TIME WHY ARE WE HAVING ANOTHER?”
Then a long line of experts spouting expert stuff follows, including, “But did they have underlying conditions that would have brought their demise anyway?”
And the visually appealing, near-Haiku quality:
“there’s no way around it
just like the flu
everyone’s gonna get it
you can run but you
can’t hide that’s how
Mother Nature works”
Who needs Dr. Fauci when we are surrounded by Dr. Facebooks?
Another woman posted, “If you can’t put a piece of cloth across your face to keep your neighbor from dying, do not try to tell me how pro-life you are.”
And politics? It’s good stuff full of common sense. When you stir in some old-time religion, a little can say a lot. That’s often where the magic happens. Did you catch the meme where President Obama is addressing white Jesus?
“Trump is reversing all my policies,” says Obama.
“You reversed all of mine which is why I sent Trump,” answers the son of God.
Two great comments:
“Yup.”
“Yeah, I have no idea why a Middle-Eastern religious refugee would send Trump. Maybe white Jesus would, I guess.”
I am really confident that we will be coming together soon, one nation under God. Just last Sunday I was roaring down I-70 near De Beque in my “Escape Pod” camper. A black pickup came blasting past with a “Eastern Rebel” sticker on the window and a half of a Confederate flag battering itself on the back. He got off at Parachute and I almost pulled over behind him. Maybe to have a conversation. Maybe to find common ground on climate change, election fairness or race relations. I always appreciate when people have a solid opinion. That's refreshing, right?
The Confederate rebel could probably tell that I am a snowflake because of my “SECOND HOMELESS” sticker on the back of the RV.
And tweets? Tweets are a quick way to get to the heart of the matter. Like Donald Trump Jr.’s recent missive. Which brings it all together:
“Asking for a friend: If you burn your house down after having more than six people over for Thanksgiving can that be considered a “peaceful protest” rather than an illegal gathering?”
Nice. It dismisses all peaceful demonstrators as terrorists while introducing sarcasm into the funny subject of COVID-19 while taking advantage of people’s stress over having to change plans for their favorite holiday.
Like Jackie Gleason used to say on the Honeymooners, “You're a regular riot!”
The English language itself is morphing before our eyes. They just announced that “irregardless” is a word and pretty soon every day and everyday will mean the same thing. And you will just be able to use to instead of too or two, or two twos for tutus. It sounds the same! And let’s get rid of their and they’re in favor of the simple “there.” There sonically identical. When you close your eyes and don’t consider the spelling, a lot of people sound like experts.
Steve Skinner is feeling safe in the bosom of an educated nation. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.