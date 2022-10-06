Editor:
I am writing in full support of Joe DiSalvo on his bid to remain our Pitkin County sheriff. My support comes with a lifetime living as a fourth-generation Aspenite raising the fifth generation. I take this support extremely seriously based on several experiences over the years where the local sheriff has responded to incidents where I or people I knew were in need of help. Help at accidents and help with incidents where people found themselves in difficult situations and simply needed the support of what our sheriff’s department brings to any situation.
In a life and death situation, with one of my own family members, the Pitkin County sheriff rose to the occasion, and they saved a life. The department responded with lightning speed and saved a life! But it was in the aftermath that — in my opinion — the sheriff’s department led by Joe went well beyond what I expected, with post-event check-ins and offers to be available for whatever my family needed. Only after an incident like we experienced do you come to realize from similar stories of others that had the same experiences, that our sheriff is a leader who knows not only the obvious of his profession, but also understands that this city and county don’t look at our police and sheriff departments as institutions, but as people who are there to serve us.
Locals know the deputies’ names, and they know many in the community. Under the leadership of Joe DiSalvo, his team to understands that the main job isn’t just enforcing the law, but it is to serve the locals and visitors in a manner that reflects personal relationships. Joe is part of a legacy in the sheriff’s department that started with incredible former sheriffs who also understood this. They passed it on through mentorship to Joe.
I just want to thank DiSalvo for all he has done in this county as sheriff, and to encourage my fellow locals to continue to support him. We are extremely fortunate to have law enforcement in all branches that, in my view, is second to none. Joe has been and will continue to keep us safe, and he will be there when it matters!
Mike Marolt
Aspen