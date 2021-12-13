Editor:
In response to Sunday’s editorial roundup on Bob Dole. First I want to thank him for his service to our country. The accolades stop there. Why do we lionize a person at death regardless of past indiscretion? Make no mistake, Dole came out of the horrible Reagan years. He was against LGBT rights.
He embodied all the racist sentiments of Reagan and was the forbearance of today’s horrible Republican Party. He fundraised and voted for Trump twice, the authoritarian president who is trying to end democracy in this country. Think about it.
Ken Fry
Glenwood Springs